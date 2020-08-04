Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $443.67 on Monday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $449.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 202.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,199,183. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.