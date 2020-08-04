Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $13,584,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

