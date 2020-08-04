Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aaron’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

AAN opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

