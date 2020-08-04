Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $32.97 on Monday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. National Vision’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

