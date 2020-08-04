PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Pareto Securities cut shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $7.75 on Friday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

