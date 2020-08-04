Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

