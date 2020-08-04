Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of PB opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

