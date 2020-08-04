Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PVG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

