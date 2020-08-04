Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$1,208,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,214,592.75. Also, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.18, for a total value of C$246,015.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,845. Insiders have sold 323,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,930 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

