Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70 or more EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

