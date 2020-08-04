PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

