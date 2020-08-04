Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Sean Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

