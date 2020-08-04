Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Sean Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

