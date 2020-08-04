Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $322.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $327.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,932 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

