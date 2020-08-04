Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

