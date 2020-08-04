Piper Sandler Weighs in on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

CBAY stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

