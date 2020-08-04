Piper Sandler Raises Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $10.00

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $5.35 on Friday. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

