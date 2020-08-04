Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMP. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

NYSE AMP opened at $155.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

