Piper Sandler Comments on Northeast Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 63,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

