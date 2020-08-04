Piper Sandler Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.79 EPS.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion.
NYSE MOH opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
