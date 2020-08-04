Piper Sandler Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOH. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

NYSE MOH opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

