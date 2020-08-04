Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FCF stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $775.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 328.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 272,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

