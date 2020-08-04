Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.