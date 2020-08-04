Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on August 28th

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

