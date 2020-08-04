PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHAS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

