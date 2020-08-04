Pfenex (PFNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.
Shares of PFNX opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Pfenex Company Profile
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
