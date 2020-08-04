Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

