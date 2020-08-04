Perion Network (PERI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PERI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

