Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFLT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.81. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

