PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNXN. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 69.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PC Connection by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.