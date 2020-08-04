Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $228.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $194.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

PYPL stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,505. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

