Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

WSM opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $91.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

