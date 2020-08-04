Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3,748.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.81.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $288.08 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

