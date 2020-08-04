Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

