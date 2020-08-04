Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $14,809,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Avnet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.