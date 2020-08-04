Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $208,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.