Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.54.

NYSE:ESS opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

