Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

