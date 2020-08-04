Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 267.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $134.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

