Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,809 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,341,130 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

