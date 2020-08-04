Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,524 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

