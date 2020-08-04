Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,847 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.