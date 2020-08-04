Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 78,222.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

