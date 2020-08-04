Oxford BioMedica’s (OXBDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

OXBDF opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

