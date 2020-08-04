Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. Otter Tail also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

