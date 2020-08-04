Osisko gold royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

