Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 648.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 111.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 234.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CSFB cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

