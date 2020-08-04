Opus (OPT) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market capitalization of $392,469.92 and $93.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.02035087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00084915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00194679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00112209 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.