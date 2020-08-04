Oppenheimer Weighs in on Radware Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radware by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Radware by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 142,456 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 108,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

