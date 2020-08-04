Oppenheimer Comments on Albertsons Companies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NYSE ACI opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,520,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.