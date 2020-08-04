Oppenheimer Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $33.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

AMRC opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

